Comelec orders probe

By Leslie Aquino

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will be looking into the claims made by former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.



On Monday, Marcos questioned the lack of audit logs inside the 38 ballot boxes and wet ballots in four boxes during the start of the manual recount and revision of ballots in relation to his poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

“The Comelec takes the matter of former Senator Marcos’ allegations seriously,” Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez said in a statement.

“We will be looking into these claims closely, taking into account, the published General Instructions governing the conduct of the 2016 National and Local Elections,” he added.

More specifically, Jimenez cited Section 29 of the GI, covering the Disposition of VCM (vote counting machine), ballot boxes, election returns, and other documents.

