High Court summons Sereno

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By REY PANALIGAN

BAGUIO CITY – The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday decided to hold oral argument on April 10 on the quo warranto petition that sought the disqualification and the ouster of Chief Justice-on leave Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno as head of the judiciary.



During its full court session, the SC instructed Sereno, who sought the holding of the oral argument, “to attend personally and answer questions from the court en banc” (full court).

Sereno may face an impeachment trial should the House of Representatives forward to the Senate, the impeachment court, the six articles of impeachment found against her by the House Committee on Justice.

But legal sources said that if the SC finds Sereno disqualified and ousts her as chief justice, the impeachment proceedings may be moot and academic.

The SC oral argument will start at 2 p.m. on April 10 and will be held at the SC’s session hall in this city where the justices are having their traditional summer sessions until the end of this month.

A copy of the SC’s resolution was given to journalists by its public information office (PIO).

Related

comments