Lands have been converted to cash crops, says Duterte

4 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines is unlikely to become self-sufficient in rice amid concerns the rice farming lands have been shrinking, President Duterte said last Monday.



The President argued that rich people have converted vast tracts of lands to produce cash crops, instead of food crops that could meet the nation’s rice requirements.

“Of course, we cannot be self-sufficient, why? Sa rice? Kasi ang mga lupa nating magaganda, nakuha na sa mga taong may pera for the cash – cash crop, hindi na food crop,” Duterte said during his visit to Sultan Kudarat last Monday

“So imposible na sabihin mo na magkaroon until you learn how to till the mountains, which I am willing to give to you. Taniman mo na lang ng coconut ‘yan, rubber or palm oil, wala na talaga kayong problema. It’s just a matter of funding the seedlings and the – mga abono,” he added.

To help ensure food security, the President has reaffirmed his commitment to pursue genuine land reform and vowed to extend support services to farmers, including credit access from Land Bank of the Philippines, to enhance production.

Duterte has also directed concerned government agencies to hasten the distribution of lands to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

“Yung lahat ng bukid diyan na walang may-ari, ibigay na natin,” he said. “Why keep on holding – hanging onto a property which is – does not serve the people?” he added.

At present, the Philippines continues to import rice despite goals to attain self-sufficiency status in rice. The National Food Authority earlier announced plans to import 250,000 metric tons of rice to boost the local supply.

Agriculture officials earlier claimed the country could be rice self-sufficient by 2020. The country is reportedly 96 percent rice sufficient so far.

Related

comments