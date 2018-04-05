Duterte hits back at UN HR official

By GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte has unleashed a profanity-laced rant against the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein who suggested he needed a psychiatrist, saying it was the Jordanian prince who was empty-headed.



The President threw insults at UN humans rights chief, defying recent official advice to restrain his anger amid government negotiations for the acquisition of helicopters from Jordan.

“Hoy, p***** i** mo, commissioner ka. Ako kailangan magpunta ng psychiatrist,” Duterte said during his visit to Oriental Mindoro last Wednesday.

“Sabi ng psychiatrist sa akin, ‘Okay ka man, Mayor. Pala mura ka lang. Either mayabang ka o talagang bastos ka. So on both counts, yes. Pero ‘yung nag-criticize sa iyo, sabihin mo rin sa kanya na parang tingin ko, walang laman ‘yung ulo niya,” he added.

Duterte admitted that he has been advised to refrain from commenting on the remarks of Zeid but wanted to seek revenge.

“Look, you have a big head but it’s empty. There is no grey matter between your ears. It’s hollow. It’s empty. It cannot even sustain a nutrient for your hair to grow’ kasi ubos naman ‘yang buhok niya dito,” he said.

Zeid earlier said the President needed to see a psychiatric evaluation following his verbal attacks against some UN officials critical of his brutal drug war. He said it was disgraceful that the President would use the “foulest of language” after the government accused a UN rapporteur of alleged connections with communist terrorists.

Malacañang has hit back at the UN rights chief’s suggestion that Duterte might be mentally unwell, saying it was a diplomatic affront. It reminded Zeid to respect duly-elected leaders of sovereign nations.

