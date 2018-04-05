Falcons eye D-L semis

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow (Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – AMA vs Gamboa Coffee Mix

3 p.m. – Batangas vs Wang’s Basketball

5 p.m. – Akari-Adamson vs JRU

Akari-Adamson tries to clinch the remaining outright semifinals berth while Gamboa Coffee Mix seeks a better spot in the playoffs as they take on separate rivals today at the conclusion of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup eliminations at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Falcons (8-2) are determined to join idle Marinerong Pilipino (9-2) in the Final Four round as they gun for an all-important victory over eliminated Jose Rizal University (2-8) in the main match at 5 p.m.

Akari-Adamson could not afford to slip down into a two-way tie with idle Centro Escolar University (8-3) from second to third spots since the Scorpions are armed with the tiebreaker courtesy of their 76-57 win over the Falcons last Feb. 27.

“We’ve been stressing to the players, each game is important for us. I don’t want to sound like a hypocrite that we’re not aiming for the Top 2. We want that scenario,” said Falcons coach Franz Pumaren.

The Coffee Lovers (6-4) are also aching to emerge victorious in their 1 p.m. curtain-raiser match with the AMA Titans. A victory by Gamboa Coffee Mix will help it supplant idle Zark’s Burgers for the fifth spot and earn the right to face No. 4 Che’Lu Bar and Grill with a twice-to-win handicap in the next round.

