Police officer caught gambling in casino

By JEAN FERNANDO • DHEL NAZARIO

Authorities arrested Tuesday night a police officer caught playing baccarat inside a casino hotel in Paranaque City.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde presented yesterday the apprehended cop identified as Supt. Adrian Antonio, 35, an administrative officer of the Directorate for Operations in Camp Crame, Quezon City.



Antonio, a graduate of PNPA Class of 2006, was the first to be arrested since the Philippine National Police (PNP) put up signage in casinos in January, prohibiting government employees from entering gambling establishments.

He confessed to police that he has already been addicted to gambling since 2011 and resorted to pawning his properties so that he could play to pay his debts.

According to the report, Antonio was arrested after he had an altercation with a man whom he owed P150,000. The man insisted to get the payment, and the ensuing tension between them forced Antonio to introduce himself as a police officer.

Security personnel of the casino reported the incident to the police. Antonio was apprehended at about 10:55 p.m., Tuesday.

It was further revealed that Antonio was about to redeem his Toyota pickup that he pawned to a casino financier for P300,000. He was going to retrieve his car for R600,000. The money, according to Albayalde, came from his monetization of leaves which an officer usually acquires before he retires.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage inside the Pit Arena of the establishment shows Antonio in the act of playing baccarat.

Albayalde said the police officer will remain in “active duty” and will be given due process. Once he is detained, he will automatically be on “leave of absence.”

The arrested cop advised his fellow policemen to stay away from gambling as much as possible. “Gawaan nila ng paraan na ‘wag na pumasok para di masira ang career nila,” he said.

Last January, PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa together with some members of the Philippine and Amusement and Gaming Corporation unveiled the signage “No Government Official Allowed to Gamble” at Solaire Resort and Casino in Paranaque as a warning to all government personnel for possible arrest if seen playing inside casino.

Similar signs were also posted in Resort World Manila, Okada, and City of Dreams.

The signage is part of the campaign reminding government employees and officials to stay out of casinos and other gambling places.

Antonio will face charges for violation of Presidential Decrees 1067-B and 1869, which prohibit government officials, members of the uniformed services, students and minors from playing in casinos.

