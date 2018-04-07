Confusion clouds Boracay shutdown

By TARA YAP, with additional report from Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Iloilo City – The biggest business group operating in Boracay is confused as to how the Duterte administration will implement the six-month closure of the tourist spot slated on April 26.



“We are as confused as everyone else, because the pronouncement came too soon with no clear and specific guidelines presented to us,” Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI) said Thursday in a statement.

Among others, BFI wants to know the government’s specific plan of action with regards to the implementation of the shutdown.

They also want to know who will be in charge once sanctions are applied against the local government of Malay.

“Who will be in charge of Boracay? What is the extent of their authority?” BFI wondered.

In the case of both formal and informal employees, BFI wants to know how the government will identify those who will receive financial support; what is required of them; and when, if ever, the financial aid will be released.

BFI also wondered if residents are assured of stable supply of basic necessities such as rice, food, toiletries and utility services such as water and electricity.

Lastly, BFI wants to know what is required to hasten the re-open the island in less than six months.

“We should all see ourselves as working side by side, attacking the problems constructively, instead of confronting each other. We are optimistic that all the uncertainties that we are currently facing will soon be resolved,” BFI added.

Meanwhile, several senators expressed concern Thursday over the seeming lack of a concrete plan relating the shutdown.

Among them is Senator Nancy Binay, chair of the Senate Committee on Tourism.

She asked, “Nasaan na ang kongkretong plano para sa mga manggagawa ng Boracay…Ano po ang plano ng DENR, DILG, DSWD, DoLE at DoT sa mga apektadong mga empleyado na nasa isla maging ang mga nasa informal sector?”

“I was expecting a more detailed plan for the majority of the workers — specially from the tourism sectors — who will be displaced,” she added. “There should be information channels to employees and employers about impending disruptions; programs for re-employment service, unemployment insurance, cash-for-work, and direct job creation, etc.”

Sen. Joel Villanueva, on his part, seemingly echoed the concerns of BFI.

“We hope that all stakeholders are being consulted (concerning the shutdown and that there are clear accountabilities and timelines for the deliverables,” the senator said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, meanwhile, is still pushing for partial closure of the island.

“In my opinion, (from) what the DILG described, the activities can be conducted by partial closure or a closure of different segments of Boracay,” he said.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, on the other hand, questioned the “real motive” behind the impending closure.

“Hindi ako naniniwala na environmentalist si Duterte,” he said. “I believe ito may agenda behind it. Dahil kung gusto mo talaga ayusin ang sewerage treatment plants d’yan hindi kailangan ‘sara ang boracay.”

Trillanes said he suspects closure has something to do with the plan to set-up a mega-casino there.

“Yan ang suspicion ko. It doesn’t make sense at all to close it. Inspect nila kada resort. Kung walang sewerage plant ipasara mo,” he added.

