GMA stars party with Pinoys abroad

GMA Network’s biggest stars Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado, Lovi Poe, Alden Richards, Betong Sumaya, and Dingdong Dantes are thrilled to bring all-out entertainment to Pinoys in the US and Canada as they prepare for their back-to-back “Sikat Ka, Kapuso!” shows this April.



Following the successful West Coast leg last year, GMA Pinoy TV heads to the East Coast to hold back-to-back “Sikat Ka, Kapuso!” shows on April 7 at the Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey, United States and April 8 at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada.

Lovi Poe recalled her favorite part of the show with the Kapuso abroad. “Isa sa mga paborito kong part ng show last year ‘yung nag-share sila ng kwento nila on stage and then kinantahan namin sila ng songs na bumabagay sa buhay nila.

Pinaghandaan namin ito and we really hope we are able to bring a piece of home to them.”

Pambansang Bae Alden Richards, who gladly expressed being back in the cast together with his fellow Kapuso artists, said that he is looking forward to spend time with his fellow Pinoys once again following the success of their first show last year.

