New justice secretary told to do what is right

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos and Martin A. Sadongdong

President Duterte has ordered new Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to do what is right and bring back the dignified image of the Department of Justice.



“I thank the President for his trust. His sole instruction to me: Do what is right,” Guevarra said in a text message.

“Wind up muna ako for a few days sa OP. The President told me to bring back the DoJ’s dignified image,” he added.

Malacañang has assured that all directives made by Duterte to the DoJ will continue under Guevarra.

“I’m sure anything that is positive at pabor sa tao ay itutuloy nung whoever succeeds. In this particular case, iyong bagong hirang na Secretary of Justice, si Guevarra,” Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said.

The President appointed Guevarra to the post following the resignation of Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte chose Guevarra as he is a man of integrity.

Meanwhile, reforms and programs at the Philippine National Police will continue to be implemented under the strict guidance of new PNP chief Director Oscar Albayalde once he assumes office as the country’s top cop.

Albayalde thanked President Duterte for his “trust” and “faith” in him as he promised to continue the PNP’s major programs, including the war on drugs and internal cleansing.

“Continuity is what’s really important and we will see to it that what has been started now will be continued even after my service to the PNP,” said Albayalde, who was expected to meet outgoing PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa in Iloilo yesterday.

Albayalde vowed that he will do his “very best to fill the big shoes that will be left by Director General Ronald dela Rosa.”

