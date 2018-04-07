Visayan Bloc backs BBL

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ben R. Rosario

The Visayan Bloc, an organization of 42 congressmen representing congressional districts and party-list groups in the Visayas, yesterday declared support for the swift passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law “that is consistent with the provisions of the Constitution.”



Headed by lead convenor and Negros Occidental Rep. Alfredo “Albee” Benitez, the Visayan Bloc issued its manifesto of support a day after President Duterte met congressional leaders and officials of various Muslim organizations to discuss the legislative proposal that is widely seen as the formula that will put an end to the secessionist war in the South.

“We, the members of the Visayan Bloc of the House of Representatives, express our support for the immediate passage of a Bangsamoro Basic Law that is consistent with the provisions of the Constitution,” the Visayas solons said.

“We firmly believe that the BBL will pave the way for long-lasting peace and socio-economic development in the proposed Bangsamoro region by allowing the establishment of a regional government that is anchored on the Bangsamoro identity,” they added.

The lawmakers also said: “It is high time that we give our fellow Filipinos in the said region an opportunity for self-governance and to fully recognize their needs and aspirations.”

Related

comments