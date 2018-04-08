  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    2 drug peddlers fall in QC

    By Alex San Juan

    Two bigtime drug peddlers in Quezon City were nabbed during a drug bust resulting in a brief chase Saturday morning.

    Authorities of the Quezon City Police District Drug Enforcement Unit (QCPD-DDEU) identified the arrested drug personalities as Marc Dytioco, 36, a resident of Barangay San Francisco del Monte, Quezon City, and Iris Caraan, 40, of Barangay Bagong Pag-asa.

    It appears that Dytioco had been under surveillance by the police due to his involvement in illegal activities in Quezon City.

    Joint operatives of the QCPD-DDEU, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a drug sting against Dytioco.

    An undercover police officer agreed to meet with the suspects along Masbate Street in Barangay Nayong Kaunlaran, Quezon City around 3:30 a.m. and purchased a sachet of shabu worth P20,000.

    However, during the transaction, the duo onboard their white BMW car, sensed that they were dealing with a cop, prompting them to speed off and escape, resulting in a 15-minute chase.

    Alert arresting officers were able to run after the suspects.

