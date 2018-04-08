Man behind P20-M theft held

By Jeffrey Damicog

One of two suspects involved in stealing over P20 million from their former company has been arrested in Manila by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the arrested suspect as Michael Maret who was arrested Thursday along Apacible St. in Ermita, Manila.



Operatives of the NBI’s-Environmental Crime Division (NBI-EnCD) made the arrest based on the arrest warrant issued by a court over a non-bailable qualified theft case.

Meanwhile, his co-accused in the case, Rosemarie Miranda, remained at large. Maret and Miranda were former operations managers of an events and activation company which filed the qualified theft case against them.

Gierran said the two suspects duped their former employer of more than R20 million through a series of bogus transactions through the company.

He said they carted away the amount and enriched themselves, betrying the trust and confidence reposed by their employer.

After the case was filed in court and an arrest warrant was issued, the complainant sought the help of the NBI for their arrest. NBI-EnCD operatives proceeded to Ermita and managed to arrest Maret.

