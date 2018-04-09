Bato to grow full set of hair

by Aaron Recuenco

Can you imagine a soon-to-be-retired Police chief Director General Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa growing a full set of hair?

Imagine no more as one of President Duterte’s trusted men himself announced his plans to ditch his trademark bald look and grow hair as soon as his retirement from the police force becomes official next week.



“This will be my project after retirement, in a few months I will be able to grow my hair,” said dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa also assured what he will grow is real and not a fake one.

Dela Rosa is set to bow out of police service on April 18 in a ceremony at Camp Crame wherein Duterte will preside the turnover of the top police post to Director Oscar Albayalde.

Albayalde, currently the head of the Metro Manila police force, is also a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1986 like dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa said he had known of Albayalde as his successor long before the Holy Week as it was the President himself who told him about it. Dela Rosa also said he endorsed Albayalde as the next PNP chief.

Dela Rosa meanwhile said his head-on confrontation of illegal drugs problems as well as the very minimal casualty on New Year revelry remains as his legacy as the country’s top cop.

With his departure from the police service, dela Rosa is expected to assume the leadership of the Bureau of Corrections which was already promised to him by President Duterte.

But first, he said he would take a rest to spend time with his family.

