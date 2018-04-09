Dwayne Johnson nagnakaw ng steak

Inamin ng Hollywood action actor na si Dwayne Johnson na minsan na rin syang nagnakaw ng steak matapos silang paalisin sa kanilang tinitirahan sa Hawaii noong 14 years old pa lamang sya.



Halos mangiyak-ngiyak si Johnson habang kinukuwento niya ito matapos nyang tanggapin ang Inspiration Award sa West Hollywood noong April 5.

Bukod sa pagnanakaw ng steak, palipat lipat din sila ng tirahan sa mga motel ng kanyang nanay matapos maipatupad ang eviction notice sa kanila noon, ayon sa The Hollywood Reporter.

Sa kasawiang palad, hindi rin nakain ng pamilya ni Johnson ang ninakaw na steak dahil wala silang paraan sa motel para iluto ito.

“What makes this award special to me – not only because its being presented to me by this beautiful family – is that when I was 14 we were evicted, living in Honolulu, Hawaii;

“We were evicted and forced off the island and we didn’t have a place to live. I wound up moving to a little motel outside Nashville, Tennessee. It’s a crazy story for another time;

“That’s why this award is really special to me, I know what it’s like not to have the security of a home, and to see your family, my mom crying because of an eviction notice,” ayon sa dating wrestler na kilala rin sa tawag na “The Rock.”

Nakatakdang ipalabas ang bagong pelikula ni Johnson na “Rampage,” isang science monster fiction movie na hango sa sikat na video games series na Midway Games. (Robert R. Requintina)

