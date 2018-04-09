PSL: Cocolife nips Smart

Games Tomorrow (The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Petron vs Cocolife

7:00 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Foton

Hard-hitting import Gyselle Silva gave all the best that she could but Smart still came up short against Cocolife, 25-23, 25-21, 27-29, 19-25, 16-14, over the weekend in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix at the Batangas City Sports Center.

Silva produced a big-time offensive performance never before seen in league history as she sizzled with 56 points, built around 53 attacks and three aces, shattering the previous best of 41 points recorded by Serbian Sara Klisura when she suited up for Foton in last year.

Klisura tallied 30 kills, two blocks and three aces for 25 points but she still had the last laugh in their epic duel with Silva as the Asset Managers tightened their grip of the third spot with a 6-3 mark and clinched the third twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. (Jerome Lagunzad)

