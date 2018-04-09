Rehab for children inaugurated

Two treatment facilities intended for the rehabilitation of children with special needs were inaugurated in Valenzuela City recently.



The inauguration of Valenzuela City Special Education Center’s (Valsped) Aqua Therapy pool and Gross Motor Development area was led by Mayor Rexlon Gatchalian.

The P1.5-million first public aqua therapy pool in Metro Manila was built to help children with special needs in terms of relaxation, fitness, and physical rehabilitation.

It will serve as a venue for children who have problems with mobility because it helps to tend muscle tension. It also improves balance and equilibrium as it allows for water-based exercise, according to Valsped’s registered physical therapist Angelo Salvador.

The center currently has four registered physical therapists who will supervise and facilitate therapy sessions. (Kate Louise B. Javier)

