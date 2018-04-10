Former Starstruck winner Jewel Mische is pregnant

By Ruel J. Mendoza

Masayang binalita ng dating StarStruck winner na si Jewel Mische na siya ay nagdadalantao na.

Six months pregnant na si Jewel at masayang-masaya sila ng mister niyang si Alister Kurzer.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, pinost ni Jewel ang photo na hinahawalan ng mister niya ang kanyang baby bump.



Kinuwento naman ni Jewel ang matagal na nilang dasal ng kanyang mister na magka-baby sa tatlong taong pagsasama nila bilang mag-asawa.

“First of all, thank you for your kind words, prayer & encouragement! Alex & I are speechless to receive such love from all corners of the world! To mother’s who may not have such a support group, God is always near. – Not too long ago I posted my personal story about having children. A few weeks before that, I had felt a strong urge to write about what I had been going through, I became frustrated as I kept “failing” to get pregnant. Until one night God spoke to me, He told me not to worry & gave me peace. So I quit as I trusted Him and rested on His promise! Towards the end of 2017 I felt compelled to share my story because I honestly felt it was time. I wasn’t able to share as soon as I had liked…. what I didn’t know then was that God was urging me to make a faith-filled, hopeful post because I was indeed about to become pregnant! By the time I managed to do so, guess what, I already was!!! THANK YOU again for all your love, prayers & for joining us in our Greatest Adventure!!! #TheKurzersGrow#24weeks”

Noong 2006 ay nanalo si Jewel bilang StarStruck Ultimate Sweetheart at kasabay niyang nanalo noon sina Aljur Abrenica (Ultimate Hunk) at sina Kris Bernal at Mart Escudero (Ultimate Loveteam).

Ka-batch din ni Jewel sina Prince Stefan, Rich Asuncion at Paulo Avelino, Stef Prescott at Jan Manual.

Noong mag-expire ang kontrata ni Jewel sa GMA-7 noong 2010, lumipat ito sa ABS-CBN 2. Noong mag-asawa si Jewel noong 2015, tinalikuran na nito ang showbiz para tumira sa Amerika.

Bago kinasal si Jewel, na-link ito sa mga aktor na sina Paulo Avelino at Richard Gutierrez.

