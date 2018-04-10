Regine: Retirement a joke

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Everyone here has the sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future. – Steve Jobs.



•

ARTE-ARTE RETIREMENT: Regine Velasquez downplayed talks of early retirement from the biz during a recent conversation with media.

‘You know, may mga moments na ganun, arte-arte, retire-retire kuno. But deep in my heart, how can I leave something that has been my life since I was 15?,’ the durable singer-actress said. We were back stage at The Skydome in SM North EDSA on the set of the Metro Manila leg of auditions for her new talent show, The Clash.

Regine said she now intends to grow furthermore in the business for as long as people trust in her. She made mention of Pilita Corrales, an idol of hers. ‘Look at her, she’s still here after all these years.’’

She added, ‘Actualy, mas enjoy ako ngayon sa pagkanta, so that I now sing everywhere.’

•

STARTING WITH SIXTY: Sixty aspiring would-be celebrity singers shall be gathered by GMA Network’s forthcoming contest, The Clash.

The singing contestants are coming from nationwide auditions in Cebu, Baguio, Davao and Metro Manila.

Regine attended the auditions, where she also performed a few songs to cheer up the contestants.

She said she was amazed at the number of people who auditioned.

The Clash, she said, is a different kind of competition.

‘It’s a purely singing contest, open to all. It gives everyone a chance, young or old, may experience man o wala,” she said.

Serving as audition masters were musician and TV director Direk Bert de Leon for Cebu; South Border lead singer Jay Durias for Baguio; and OPM songwriter Vehnee Saturno for Davao.

To sit in the board of judges are Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista and Ai Ai de las Alas.

The Clash’s regional audition is put together by GMA Entertainment Content Group and GMA Regional TV.

‘The Clash’ will air very soon.

•

MARK ANTHONY COMEBACK: Mark Anthony Fernandez is making a TV comeback via ABS-CBN’s Ang Probinsyano. Upon his release from prison in Pampanga on January 25 over drug-related charges, the actor signed a management contract with Viva Artists.

•

ROCCO HELPS PATIENTS: Rocco Nacino recently spearheaded, together with his mother Linda, a bloodletting project to benefit young cancer patients at Philippine General Hospital. Rocco, who’s a registered nurse, turned 31 on March 21.

Related

comments