Xperience an Xtraordinary Summer in Manila

When you think of summer, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? We’re sure Instagram-worthy islands are the ones that top your list. But what if we say that we can bring paradise to you?



Get ready to bring your swimsuits to Cove Okada this April 14th for the biggest pool party Manila has ever seen! Ready to surpass your loftiest Xpectations is Manila Next; an event like no other, combining the country’s unmatched tropical ambiance and Manila’s vibrant party scene. “Manila NeXt is set to be the hottest and most exclusive party of the year,” noted John Lozano of Manila X, who is the chief proponent of the event.

“The title is a nod to what the main attraction will be: over 16 of the freshest, most promising, and next-wave trendsetters, which includes local artists, musicians, and brands on one phenomenal stage. Our past events have set the bar outrageously high, but this time we have broken the ceiling,” he emphasized.

Since Manila NeXt is the third leg of Manila X festival, countless enthusiasts have already begun making plans around its anticipated date this April 14, 2018. Xpect the unexpected and dive into the biggest pool party of the year at The Cove Manila in Okada.

