Drug suspect shot dead

By Kate Louise B. Javier

An alleged drug suspect was gunned down Monday night by an unidentified man while inside a computer shop on Cruz Street in Navotas City.



Nathaniel Aguilar, 34, of Barangay Tangos, Navotas City, died on the spot from a gunshot wound in the head. He was allegedly a drug user, police said.

Police said the incident happened at about 9:40 p.m.

Police recovered from the scene two spent shells of an unknown caliber of firearm.

According to police, Aguilar recently filed frustrated murder charges against two men identified as Kenneth Jaime and Marlon Caisip.

