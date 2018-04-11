Malditas lose to Chinese

- Home
By Jonas Terrado
Game Friday
(Amman, Jordan)
1 a.m. – Thailand vs Philippines
The Philippine Malditas absorbed a humbling 3-0 loss to China late Tuesday in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Amman, Jordan, putting in jeopardy their bid to earn a World Cup berth for the first time ever.
Li Ying scored twice while Ma Jun converted the other goal for the Chinese booters, who gave the Malditas a reality check after opening their campaign with a shock 2-1 victory over host China over the weekend.
With the loss, the Malditas now face a must-win against Thailand tomorrow (early Friday Manila time) for a spot in the 2019 World Cup in France.
Thailand kept its World Cup quest alive by thrashing Jordan, 6-1, after opening the tournament with a 4-0 loss to China.
China is already assured of making the World Cup with its second straight win to remain on top of Group A.