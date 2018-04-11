PH eyes Miss U in Boracay

By Analou de Vera

The Philippines plans to bid for the hosting of the Miss Universe pageant next year and hold it in Boracay.

In a podcast interview with Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Esther Margaux “Mocha” Uson, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said the idea came from President Duterte during a recent Cabinet meeting.



“During the Cabinet meeting may isang nagtanong sakin na secretary na mahihirapan tayo uli na ipromote ang Boracay pag sinara ang Boracay… Galing mismo kay Presidente…I know it’s pabiro. Sabi nya ‘Baka pwede natin gawin ang Miss Universe sa Boracay.’ So I was thinking na baka pwede,” said Teo.

“Next year baka pwede tayo mag bid at doon natin gawin sa Boracay ang Miss Universe,” she added.

