Soldiers disarm 8 MILF fighters

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ali G. Macabalang

COTABATO CITY – Authorities apprehended and disarmed eight Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters at a checkpoint in Barangay Ramcor, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao over the weekend.



Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division-led Task Force Central, identified the arrested individuals as Esmael Sampiano; Talipasan Lachali, Duma Lachali, Abubakar Kamactil; Abpa Kuradsang, Mohamad Viajar, Tinod Dimaguil, and one kumander Taib Kalanganan.

According to a report, the octet were onboard a private vehicle when collared at about 3 p.m. last Saturday by elements of the 14th Mechanized Company under 1Lt. Lyle Van Pañamogan at a checkpoint in barangay Ramcor, Gen. S.K. Pendatun town, Besana said.

Besana said the suspects were supposed to reinforce a warring clan involved in a rido or family feud.

The feud allegedly involved the groups of Mohammad Pausa alias “Commander Baure” of the MILF-National Guard and Datu Dima Mamaluba alias “Commander Paltie” of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

Related

comments