  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » News Roundup » New Roundup » Regional » Soldiers disarm 8 MILF fighters

    Soldiers disarm 8 MILF fighters

    April 11, 2018 | Filed under: Regional | Posted by:

    By Ali G. Macabalang

    COTABATO CITY – Authorities apprehended and disarmed eight Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters at a checkpoint in Barangay Ramcor, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao over the weekend.

    Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division-led Task Force Central, identified the arrested individuals as Esmael Sampiano; Talipasan Lachali, Duma Lachali, Abubakar Kamactil; Abpa Kuradsang, Mohamad Viajar, Tinod Dimaguil, and one kumander Taib Kalanganan.

    According to a report, the octet were onboard a private vehicle when collared at about 3 p.m. last Saturday by elements of the 14th Mechanized Company under 1Lt. Lyle Van Pañamogan at a checkpoint in barangay Ramcor, Gen. S.K. Pendatun town, Besana said.

    Besana said the suspects were supposed to reinforce a warring clan involved in a rido or family feud.

    The feud allegedly involved the groups of Mohammad Pausa alias “Commander Baure” of the MILF-National Guard and Datu Dima Mamaluba alias “Commander Paltie” of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

    comments