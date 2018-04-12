Gretchen, friends to grant more requests

By Robert R. Requintina

Actress Gretchen Barretto and her friends Mimi Que and Patty Pineda have promised to grant more requests of their Instagram followers after the success of their Easter Sunday gift-giving activity on social media.



“Thank you everyone for participating and making our Easter meaningful. For those requests that weren’t granted, don’t worry there maybe more surprises coming your way,” Gretchen posted on IG.

“We will continue to read your requests & announce when we will go on live. For all those requests that were not granted , kindly be patient, we will read carefully over & over. Till then, kindly post requests on this wall,” she added.

Gretchen and her friends took to social media to celebrate Easter Sunday and granted the requests of 16 lucky Instagram followers.

So far, Gretchen has more than 861,000 followers on Instagram. She granted the wishes of 11 IG followers, four from Que; and one from Pineda. The trio went live on IG on Easter Sunday.

Here are some of the 16 lucky winners whose photos were uploaded on Barretto’s Instagram account.

1) @dangmaulingan who was granted a wheelchair for her father.

2) A pet wheelchair was given to @felicenahvedad. “My little one, dada & I are dog lovers.”

3) Six cans of Ensure were given to the grandma of @perfumes_for you.

4) Another wheelchair was presented to the 88-year-old grandma of @mameyfrancesimeon.

5) A Nebulizer was given to the two asthmatic kids of @joyish21.

6) IG follower @wen_dy03 wished for groceries for Bacolod fire victims.

7) Another wheelchair for Angelica Mae Refulle who has cerebral palsy from Cebu @hareloves.

8) @lyn_billeran was able to be with her daughter during graduation. “As a mother, I know how important it is to be with our child during this very special day.”

9) A mother seeking treatment for a child’s acne problem. “This child is being bullied in school for acne problems.

Thank you @draivee & @drzteo for your generosity & kindness.”

10) Ten sessions of dialysis granted for 32-year-old Irene Ferrer Cabusao requested by her friend @pinkizh21.

11) Birthday wish of @itsmelorasalcedo for tatay the mais (corn) vendor in Davao City who is using a kariton. She requested for a bicycle with side car so that he does not have to push his kariton. “It is now being fabricated and tatay will get his bike with side car after 2 weeks. Lora Salcedo, Maraming salamat sa request mo for the mais vendor. You made our hearts melt. I love you already.”

12) @sarahguevarradeguzman gets a convection oven with an additional rice cooker so she can start her own cooking business and work from home by selling packed meals.

13) Jeff Alojamiento received his dinosaur toy in iloilo from @mimiyque.

