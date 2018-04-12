PBA DL: CEU, Zark’s Burgers in KO match

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. — CEU vs Zark’ Burgers

(Quarterfinals, do-or-die match)

Zark’s Burgers remains cautious while Centro Escolar University stays defiant as they duke it out for the final time today with a precious ticket to the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup semifinals on the line at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Tip off is at 3 p.m., with the sixth-ranked Jawbreakers out to ride the crest of their all-important 104-95 victory in the series opener last Tuesday and the third-seeded Scorpions determined to get the job done on their second try.

The winner of the sudden-death showdown will advance to the next round in a best-of-three showdown against No. 2 Marinerong Pilipino.

Clashing in the other semis pairing are top-seeded Akari-Adamson and fourth-ranked Che’Lu Bar and Grill.

Momentum should be on the side of Zark’s Burgers, who squandered an early 18-point advantage and found its second wind behind the timely explosion of star guard CJ Perez who rammed in 11 straight points in their strong finish the last time out.

But Jawbreakers tactician Topex Robinson refused to be swayed. “Kapag do-or-die (game), there’s no such thing as an advantage. I mean we know that they’re gonna come back fighting. We’re just gonna be prepared,” he said.

“We know that they’re gonna bounce back. They’ve been champions and have experienced this before. So there’s no reason for us to celebrate but to get back (on the drawing board) and make our own adjustments.”

The Scorpions, who once ruled the Foundation Cup back in 2015 while carrying the colors of Cafe France, are expected to retaliate big-time after seeing the dominant 32-point, 25-rebound performance shown by Congolese import Rod Ebondo went for naught due to their lackluster windup.

“We’re still positive,” said CEU coach Yong Garcia. “We have to be confident enough and determined to come out on top. We have to play as a team and keep our focus, both offensively and defensively.”

Related

comments