PH archers clinch gold

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Paul Marton Dela Cruz teamed up with Amaya Paz-Cojuangco to capture the compound mixed team gold medal and the country’s third overall at the close of the 2018 Asian Archery Cup yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.



Coming off a razor-thin 154-153 semifinal win over their Indian foes on Tuesday, Dela Cruz and Cojuangco showed steely nerves and bested their Chinese Taipei rivals Lin Ming-Ching and Lin Che-Wei, 151-147, for the win.

The gold medal win was Dela Cruz’s third in the tournament, having won the men’s individual compound last Monday where he prevailed over another Taiwanese, Chen Hsiang-Hsuan.

He also reigned in the men’s compound Olympic round.

Dela Cruz, however, fell short in his bid to win a fourth gold when he and teammates Earl Benjamin Yap and Joseph Vicencio settled for silver in the men’s team compound.

