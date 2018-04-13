All-PBA team in FIBA 3×3 World Cup

By Waylon Galvez

After falling into the so-called “Group of Death”, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio is hoping the Philippines can come up with a formidable team for the FIBA 3X3 World Cup in June at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.



The national team is in Group C of the tournament the country will be hosting for the first time. Aside from Russia and Brazil, the Nationals will also face Canada and Mongolia in the event slated from June 8 to 12.

“Well, tough bracket,” said Panlilio in a text message yesterday. “But we will try to come up with a team that will definitely compete hard. Laban lang. So, we ask our Most Valuable Fans to support our 3×3 national teams – men’s and women’s.”

Being eyed to represent the PH team are San Miguel’s Arwind Santos, Marcio Lassiter, and Christian Stanhardinger, TNT KaTropa’s Terrence Romeo, and GlobalPort’s Stanley Pringle.

In the current FIBA 3×3 ranking system, Russia ranks No. 3 in the world, while Brazil is No. 5, Mongolia is No. 10 and Canada is at No. 26. The Philippines, meanwhile, is ranked No. 55.

The country’s best finish in the event was ninth during the first time the national team, composed of Mac Belo, Russel Escoto, Karl Dehesa and Glenn Khobuntin, qualified in 2016 in Guangzhou, China.

Last year in Nantes, France, the team of Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng, Kobe Paras and JR Quinahan finished 11th overall.

Defending two-time champion Serbia, which also won the inaugural 3×3 World Cup in 2012, will face off with the Netherlands, Romania, New Zealand and Kyrgyzstan in Group A of the opening round.

Bracketed in Group B are Slovenia, Poland, Estonia, Japan and Ecuador while in Group D are Latvia, Ukraine, Croatia, Jordan and Nigeria. The USA team will not be sending a men’s team.

