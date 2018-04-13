Ceres nears semis berth

By JONAS TERRADO

Ceres-Negros closed in on a berth in the ASEAN zonal semifinals with another win while Global-Cebu was eliminated from contention despite salvaging a draw Wednesday in the resumption of their AFC Cup campaigns in different venues.



Bienvenido Maranon scored a hat trick to lead Ceres past host Boeungket Angkor, 4-0, at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia even as Global scored twice in the final eight minutes to hold Vietnam’s FLC Thanh Hoa to a 3-all tie at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Ceres sustained its hold on the lead in Group F with 13 points, three clear of Singapore’s Home United heading into their final group stage match on April 25 at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City. The Busmen need at least a draw to confirm their place in the ASEAN semis.

Global, meanwhile, tied Thanh Hoa and Indonesia’s Bali United for second in Group G at five points but saw its bid to make the zonal semis end with no chance at catching up with Home United and Vietnam’s Song Lam Nghe An in the race for the best second placer.

