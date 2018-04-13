Cleaning up Estero de Binondo

By Dhel Nazario

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has prioritized the cleaning of Estero de Binondo after photos of the waterway teeming with trash became viral on social media a few months ago.



MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim, together with the officials of Barangay 287 Zone 27 District III in Manila, led the clean-up drive in Estero de Binondo near Juan Luna Street in preparation for the rainy season.

Using cranes, personnel of the agency’ Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office removed floating trash and plants to declog the vital waterway.

Aside from clogging up sewerages, the MMDA Chairman said that trashes in Estero de Binondo also affect pumping of flood water in the pumping stations.

However, Lim assured that the four pumps in the nearby Binondo pumping station is working well and is prepared for the incoming wet season.

