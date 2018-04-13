Thai grabs Q-School lead with 67

TARLAC – Sorachut Hansapiban closed out with three straight birdies to shoot a bogey-free five-under 67 and storm past over erstwhile leader Sam Gillias as the Thais took control halfway through the PGT Asia Qualifying School at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here yesterday.



The long-hitting Hansapiban, who opened with an eagle spiked 68 Wednesday, actually stayed behind Gillis with just two red numbers on his card after 15 holes. But he birdied the par-5 16th for the second straight day, added another on the tough par-3 17th then holed out with another birdie to gain the lead at nine-under 135.

After a bogey-free 66 Wednesday, Gillis fumbled with two bogeys but gunned down four birdies to stay on top with 36-34 card and a 136 aggregate before Hansapiban took over with a fiery windup in another sizzling day at the hazard-laden layout.

Other Filipinos in contention for PGTA slots are Francis Morilla (74-145), Rufino Bayron (70-146), Russell Bautista (73-148), Anthony Fernando (75-148), GJ Katigbak (75-148), Jun Bernis (76-149), Rico Depilo (75-149) and Robert Pactolerin (74-149).

A total of 71 players from a starting field of 132 made it to the last two rounds with the top 40 plus ties gaining cards in the region’s newest circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

