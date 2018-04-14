Fil-Nigerian tries luck in US NCAA

By Jerome Lagunzad

This time, it’s promising Fil-Nigerian big man AJ Edu’s turn to try his luck in the American collegiate basketball scene.



The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Edu, 18, formally made his commitment to University of Toledo, an NCAA Division I school, yesterday, making him the latest player with Filipino roots to make another bold step closer towards realizing his lofty NBA dreams.

“I am very honored and blessed to announce that I am achieving my dream of playing Division 1 basketball and committing to the University of Toledo,” Edu said in his tweet that has already garnered more than 30 retweets and 200 likes so far.

“This is a decision that my family and I took our time and prayed over and believe is the perfect place for me to further boost my basketball career and my academics.”

The big development came on the heels of Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes’ strong statement about homegrown talents and Fil-foreigners who plied their wares in the US’s NCAA tourney but hardly made an impact that they’ve been wanting.

“We have yet to see a Filipino players in the (US) NCAA and become a better player,” said Reyes, 54, during the homecoming presser for the Batang Gilas team last Tuesday. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but we have yet to see a player go there and become better.”

Current Barangay Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar was among those who took his talents to the United States.

After a solid two-year run with Ateneo in the UAAP, the 6-foot-9 Aguilar transferred to Western Kentucky University in 2007 but spent most of his time as a reserve for the loaded Hilltoppers.

Kobe Paras, the son of former pro league great Benjie, was the latest Pinoy standout to set out for an ambitious American dream.

The former La Salle-Greenhills star initially committed to Los Angeles, California-based Cathedral High School in 2014 and even saw action for the Middlebrooks Academy prep team.

The 6-foot-6 Paras then signed a letter of intent to play for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) under coach Steve Alford in 2015. However, his failure to meet the school’s academic requirements prompted him to withdraw from his commitment to the Bruins.

At least 80 schools expressed interest to have his services, but Paras picked Creighton University in July, 2016. However, Paras saw limited action for the Blue Jays, accounting for 20 points and 15 rebounds in 70 minutes on the floor in 15 games.

Paras decided to move on from Creighton and verbally committed to play for the Cal State Northridge Matadors in May, 2017. Due to existing NCAA transfer rules, Paras needs to redshirt his first year of eligibility, prompting him to return to the Philippines to see action for the gold medal-winning team in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Paras, now 20, then made a stunning announcement last month, saying he won’t suit up for the Matadors and instead turn pro.

For sure, Edu is hoping to have a better experience in his latest cage destination after carrying the country’s tricolours in last year’s FIBA 3×3 Under-18 World Cup in Chengdu, China.

“We’re thrilled to have AJ become a member of our program,” said Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk. “He’s a very long, athletic, skilled individual who has an unbelievable upside to his game. AJ wants to learn and be in a position that he gets better every year. I told him that this is the place for him to do that. I think he has a chance to be a really special player.”

Edu, who averaged 18.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game for UK-based South Gloucestershire and Stroud College, has earlier been named by Reyes to his “#23for23” Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

