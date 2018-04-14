PBA: No hurry for Greg

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

Greg Slaughter is taking a more-detailed approach in his recovery from a sprained right ankle as he hopes to play in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s opening game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.



Slaughter has been limited to non-contact drills since the Kings resumed practice several weeks ago while currently undergoing a four-week program with strength and conditioning coach Paul Mendoza to ensure he can come back without any hitches in the midseason tournament.

The Commissioner’s Cup will start on April 22 but Ginebra won’t see action until the 29th when it plays Rain or Shine at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I just wanna make sure that I’m entering this conference 100 percent so nothing will build on itself, you know, don’t want any nagging injuries lingering that could lead to something bigger,” Slaughter after yesterday’s practice at the Upper Deck Sports Center in Ortigas.

The 7-foot center was forced to miss the Philippine Cup playoffs last month after hurting his ankle late in the eliminations, an injury he later described as the “worst sprain I ever had.”

Slaughter certainly wants to be as healthy as he can, given the multiple injuries that hounded him the past three seasons.

Related

comments