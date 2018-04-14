President grants OFW’s wish in HK

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

HONG KONG – President Duterte gave a round trip ticket to an overseas Filipino worker who wished to go back to the Philippines to visit and check on her children.



Duterte met 44-year-old household worker Alma Pardillo when he made a technical stop at a popular local fastfood chain branch in Whampoa, Hung Hom before proceeding to the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in the Kowloon District where he was supposed to meet around 2,000 Filipinos Thursday.

According to Malacañang, the ecstatic Pardillo shed tears upon meeting the President and his family. “During her conversation with the President, Pardillo shared that she badly wants to visit her family in the Philippines,” it said.

Malacañang said that Pardillo wished to personally check the condition of her son who is suffering from a serious lung ailment.

She also hoped to celebrate the graduation of his two children, one who finished a business administration degree last month and another who will complete an accounting technology degree at the end of this month.

“President Duterte immediately granted Pardillo’s wish for round trip tickets. The OFW said she was allowed by her employer to have a two-week vacation,” Malacañang said.

Malacañang said that Duterte and his family was warmly greeted by the people inside and outside the popular Filipino fast food chain.

“The President personally placed their orders at the counter. While waiting for their meals, he granted selfie requests and chatted with Filipinos who were exultant to see him,” it said.

“Before leaving, the President greeted the Filipinos waiting outside and told them, ‘Okay na tayo. Okay na ang bayan,'” it added.

