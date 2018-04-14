Teen electrocuted in swimming party

By Alexandria San Juan

A swimming party of teenagers in Quezon City turned tragic after a 17-year-old boy died of electrocution when he accidentally touched a garden light near the swimming pool of a condominium building Thursday night.



Investigators of the Quezon City Police District identified the victim as Joseph Rivera, a resident of Barangay Bahay Toro.

According to Rivera’s classmates, they were having a night swimming at a condominium on Tandang Sora Avenue in Barangay Talipapa, at around 8 p.m. when Rivera, who just came out of the pool, accidentally slipped and held to garden lights on a tree, which electrocuted him.

The victim’s friends sought help from the pool attendant who immediately switched off the garden lights.

Rivera was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Operatives said Rivera sustained injuries on both hands.

