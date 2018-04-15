Ex-inmates yields P300K shabu

NAGA CITY, Camarines Sur – Elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Camarines Sur arrested two former inmates yesterday at 4:32 p.m., Friday in Zone 4, Brgy. Triangulo, Naga City.



PDEA identified the two as Jerry Cornel and Axl Jordan Chavez. Found in their possession were two heat-sealed plastic bags and one plastic sachet containing shabu weighing more or less 50 grams with an estimated street value of P300,000. PDEA said the duo are among high-value drug suspects in Naga City. (Jinky Tabor)

