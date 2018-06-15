Militiaman gunned down

By Malu Cadelina-Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 43-year-old member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit was allegedly gunned down by his colleague inside their detachment in Pikit, North Cotabato Wednesday.



Chief Insp. Romy Castanares, Pikit police chief, identified the victim as Esmael Tanto of the CAFGU-31st Civilian Active Auxiliary Co. in Barangay Ginatilan.

Investigation showed that the victim and the suspect, Alberto Caburnay Jr., also of the CAFGU-31st CAA Co., had a heated altercation over personal matters.

The victim then went to the detachment’s dining room to watch his favorite TV show.

Caburnay proceeded to his room, took his service M-14 rifle, and shot Tanto twice in the body.

Police arrived and saw Tanto being carried by his buddies to the Cruzado Medical Clinic in Poblacion. The victim, however, died while on his way to the hospital.

Police recovered eight spent bullets of the M14 rifle from the crime scene.

Caburnay escaped and is now the subject of a police manhunt.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old farmer was allegedly hacked to death by his friend after a heated altercation in Makilala, North Cotabato also on Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Johnny Rick Felongco Medel, Makilala police chief, identified the victim as Reynald Pepikan of Purok 3, Barangay Batasan. The suspect was identified as alias “Bolandot,” a resident of the same barangay.

