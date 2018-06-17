What are they going to do today…

By Jerome Lagunzad

Today will be a special day for all fathers out there, and most sports personalities and officials will have their own way of celebrating it – with their dear wives, personal families and close friends.



Philippine Athletics, Track and Field Association chief Dr. Philip Ella Juico shared to Tempo-Bulletin that he and his wife Margie, together with their kids and grandkids, will take on a trip down memory lane by having a lunch out at a place very close to their hearts.

“We’re going to have our lunch at our ancestral home in Roosevelt Avenue,” said Juico, 70. “It was designed by one of our national artists, Architect Pablo Antonio Sr, and it was converted to an events place recently. But we are still going back to our roots somehow.”

Dr. Philip Ella admitted it will be a double celebration at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City since they will also celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary with his wife Margie, a former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office chairman.

“Good health and a peace of mind for our family and our fellow countrymen” were the Juico patriarch’s immediate wish for this special day.

Meanwhile, Phoenix coach Louie Alas won’t also let the day pass without making it worthwhile in the presence of his wife Liza and their kids.

“We’re gonna bring out our family for a dinner,” said the elder Alas. “My wife Liza has always been the one who is making plans for us to celebrate those special days every year. We’re also expecting us to be complete since no one in the family has any other commitment. It will be a perfect day for us.”

Alas, 54, disclosed that his presence being a father could not be more valuable than ever right now, especially to his son, NLEX guard Kevin, who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against Magnolia Ang Pambansang Manok last March.

“As a father, it pains me more to see my son get hurt,” said Louie. “During that moment, I felt helpless. Me and my wife were having our vacation back then. I was watching their game on TV (in our hotel room). And when I saw it, we immediately rebooked our ticket and flew back to Manila the following day.”

For now, all Louie could do is “make sure that Kevin is taking it day-by-day with his rehab, is not rushing things and is not dwelling on what could have been. I’m confident he will come back stronger and better from this injury.”

