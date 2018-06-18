Film on Uber driver earns nod at INPFF

By Neil Ramos

Adjudged best film at this year’s Istorya Ng Pag-asa Film Festival

(INPFF) as organized by the Office of the Vice President is “Ang Biyahe ni Marlon.”

Directed by Florence Rosini, “Ang Biyahe ni Marlon” tells the tale of an Uber driver struggling with Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalizations.



Fuentes’ story first gained attention via social media when one of his passengers uploaded a photo of the sign inside his car that read: “I have Tourette Syndrome, hope you understand my condition.”

He said he created the sign after noticing several of his passengers being uncomfortable due to his condition.

Almost immediately, the post gained more than 35,000 reactions and over 10,000 shares.

Rosini, a film student at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, won P50,000 in cash, a DSLR camera and a smart phone for her effort.

Also making their mark at the festival were “Tago” by Margaret Serranilla and “Gawilan” by Kelsy Lua.

“Tago” is about Tago Jazz Cafe in Cubao.

“Gawilan” is about legless swimmer Ernie Gawilan who represented the Philippines at the 2016 Summer Paralympics held in Brazil.

The films will be screened at Ayala Malls Cinemas until June 30.

