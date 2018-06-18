More on cats

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Atienza

Unlike other pets, cats require less maintenance. You don’t need to constantly give them a bath or walk them to the park. But of course, just like any other pets, cats deserve all the love and caring they need.



•

Let’s admit it. Dogs are a favorite in most households. But what we often ignore is how cats can also serve as “happy pills.” They are cute enough to catch our attention.

These little furballs can be our source of entertainment as well. Just give them a ball of yarn or a pair of your fuzzy socks and they’re sure to bring you joy.

•

There are more reasons that can cast away the shadow of doubt for feline love. It’s never too late to open our hearts and consider owning a cat.

To quote Stephen Chbosky in his book Perks of Being A Wallflower, “We accept the love we think we deserve.”

After all, a cat’s love is the love we all deserve.

•

ALAMIN KAY KUYA KIM: Alam nyo ba na ang phrase na “Winner, winner, chicken dinner” ay nagmula pa sa Las Vegas?

Legend says that Las Vegas casinos offered three-piece chicken dinners for $1.79. A standard bet back then was $2, so when you won a bet, you had enough for a chicken dinner. Now, the phrase is commonly seen on the PUBG PC game.

•

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Albert Einstein was married to his distant cousin, Elsa Einstein.

Pantheism is belief that God did not create the universe, but rather, the universe is God.

•

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Related

comments