Docu on Pinoy transwoman adjudged best at LGBT fest

By REGINA PARUNGAO

A documentary discussing the alleged murder of 26-year old Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude, won the Best Documentary Audience Award at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival held in Toronto, Canada last June 4.



Produced and directed by PJ Raval, “Call Her Ganda” follows the lives of three women involved in the case: Virgie Suarez, one of the lawyers who represented the Laude family, Meredith Talusan, the hard-hitting journalist who sought to bring world-wide attention to the case, and Julita Laude, Jennifer’s mother.

In the film’s official website, Raval describes “Call Her Ganda” as a “modern David and Goliath story” as it “forges a visually daring and profoundly humanistic geopolitical investigative expose.”

In a message sent to this writer, PJ said, “It was an honor to win the Best Documentary Audience Award at Inside Out.

Since the award was chosen by the audience, I am touched knowing Jennifer’s story is reaching audiences worldwide.”

The director said he hopes to screen the film in the Philippines soon.

Inside Out was established in 1991 in an effort “to challenge attitudes and change lives through the promotion and exhibition of films and videos made by and about lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people of all ages, races and abilities.”

“Call Her Ganda” made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival early this year. It was also named as the Outstanding North American Documentary Feature at the Los Angeles Pacific Film Festival last May.

The Hollywood reporter deemed the film “heartbreaking and inspirational.”

