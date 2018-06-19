Organizer: Too many beauty pageants in PH

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Robert R. Requintina

An organizer of a popular national beauty pageant admitted there are just too many beauty contests in the country these days that people are now questioning their imperative.



Amelia “Amy” Sunio-Abarquez, philanthropist and organizer of the Miss Tourism Philippines beauty pageant, has called on other beauty contest organizers to prove they are for real and not just for show.

“There’s so many pageant these days it’s so hard to gain the trust of the people. Sana dapat tayong mga involved sa pageants, hindi lang tayo dapat kumikita. Let us show them that our advocacy is for real,” said Abarquez in an exclusive interview in Pasig City recently.

Joining Abarquez in the team is Antonio “Tony” Abarquez, an entrepreneur and civic leader.

Amelia added, “Critics have the right to bash us but we really need to show them that we are for real. Hopefully, in the near future, we will gain the trust and confidence of the people. We really have to earn our stars.”

Amelia said that through the Miss Tourism Philippines pageant they are hoping to produce a winner “who can discuss in-depth our culture, tradition, (and) tourist spots.”

“She has to be a good ambassador for the country. Not only should she be beautiful, she should also be someone who is really articulate and can really promote the Philippines and be a good role model,” she added.

The Miss Tourism Philippines pageant has tied up with several groups that will push for the promotion of Philippine tourism.

“Through this pageant, I expect more exposure for Philippine tourism, more partnerships with the local government units and more cooperation with sponsors. True to this thrust, we have partnered with the Departments of Tourism and the Department of Interior and Local Government.”

Related

comments