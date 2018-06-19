Palace: Give PCOO some slack

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang yesterday asked the public to give the Presidential Communications Operations Office some slack after it recently committed blunders on social media.



The PCOO has been criticized when it referred to Norway as “Norwegia” and the late National Security Adviser Roilo Golez as “Rogelio Golez.”

“Let he who has not erred cast the first stone. This may not be the first but come on, let’s give them slack,”

presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Roque said he understands the public frustration and assured that the agency has learned from its mistakes.

He suggested that the PCOO improve its spellchecking capabilities to avoid future errors.

“Sana lang mas pataasin pa ang kanilang spellcheck dahil meron namang Word program na spellchecker,” he said.

