PNP awaits DILG decision on arming village execs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has tossed to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) the decision on whether or not barangay officials would be allowed to carry firearms while conducting barangay patrol.



PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said there is no policy so far on the arming of barangay officials and they will be waiting and heed the decision of the DILG leadership on the issue.

“If there would be a directive on this, then it is up to them. We will just wait for their decision,” said Albayalde.

President Duterte earlier broached the idea of arming barangay executives as part of the drastic response in order to maximize the anti-crime operations in the country.

Some sectors, however, opposed the idea, saying it is the President himself who earlier revealed that majority of barangay officials are involved in illegal drugs trade.

On the part of the PNP, Albayalde said the only way they could contribute on this aspect is to grant the necessary permit to barangay captains to carry firearms outside their residence, the same privilege the PNP extends to civilians.

“They have the privilege to possess firearms if we see that they are really qualified to bear firearms. The only way they can bear firearms is to go through process. They can apply for a licensed firearm and they can also apply for permit to carry,” said Albayalde. (Aaron Recuenco)

