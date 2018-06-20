Duterte on Maguindanao massacre

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Genalyn Kabiling

President Duterte is hoping that the court will issue a ruling against at least some of the accused in the gruesome 2009 Maguindanao massacre this year.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the President made his sentiment known to the prosecution panel handling the case.

“The President has instructed the prosecution panel to do its best to get partial judgment against some of the accused within the year,” Roque said during a press conference in Cotabato City, Maguindanao.

“That is the marching order of the President when he conferred with the prosecution panel. And we hope to do that,” he added.

Related

comments