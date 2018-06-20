Municipal exec’s killer nabbed

By Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – After a year in hiding, authorities arrested here on Monday the suspected killer of the municipal agriculturist of Arakan, North Cotabato, police reports said.



Senior Insp. Jun Napat, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Arakan PNP, identified the suspect as Caesar Mangawan, also known as Boy Dawag, who, according to witnesses, was a gun for hire.

Mangawan was accused of killing Arakan municipal agriculturist Edgar Arana in Nov 18, 2017.

Aside from facing murder charges, Napat said the suspect is involved in robbery by band with two homicide cases under Criminal Case 4198-2017, which earned him as the top most wanted person in Arakan.

The warrant for Mangawan’s arrest was issued in 2017 by Judge Jose Tabosares of the Regional Trial Court branch 23.

Reports from the Kidapawan City PNP said Mangawan and his live-in partner identified only as Rose went into hiding in Barangay Perez here.

They allegedly sought refuge in one of Rose’s relatives at Sitio Lapan, Barangay Perez. The lot, however, was owned by a barangay official, who, after learning that Mangawan was facing several crimes in Arakan town went to a CAFGU outpost at Sitio Lapan to report the incident.

Immediately, personnel from the Kidapawan City PNP arrived at the place and arrested the couple.

Around 7 p.m., on Monday, Mangawan was transferred to Arakan town to face the charges filed against him, Napat said.

