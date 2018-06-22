Gov’t suspends backchannel talks with NDFP

By PNA

The government has suspended all backchannel talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines pending the three-month review of all signed agreements related to the peace negotiations.



Hernani Braganza, government negotiator for backchannel talks with the NDFP, said yesterday the decision was conveyed in a meeting with NDFP leaders headed by chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili and chief political consultant Jose Ma. Sison in Utrecht, The Netherlands on June 18 to 20.

“Upon instruction of (Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process) Secretary Jesus Dureza and (Labor) Secretary Silvestre Bello III, a government team flew to Utrecht to formally communicate to the NDF(P) the decision of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to re-schedule the proposed resumption of government’s peace negotiations with communist guerrillas,” Braganza said. “The suspension, however, does not preclude communications between the two parties if deemed necessary,” he clarified.

During the meeting, the government team also relayed its intention to use the three-month review period to consult government instrumentalities and the general public about the peace negotiations with the communist rebels.

“The NDF(P) leaders, for their part, expressed intention to conduct their own separate actions and activities that aim to protect the gains already achieved as a result of back channel, informal, and formal talks between the two panels,” Braganza said.

Braganza said the NDFP representatives have expressed willingness to keep an open mind on Duterte’s decision to suspend the resumption of peace talks.

