Mandaue City Jail search yields drugs, appliances

By Calvin D. Cordova

CEBU CITY – An early morning greyhound operation yesterday at the Mandaue City Jail yielded packs of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, and appliances such as flat screen television sets, sound systems, and digital versatile disc players.



The operation which started at 5 a.m. was conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7, Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group Visayas, PNP Crime Laboratory, and PNP Special Weapons and Tactics.

Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Central Visayas director, said an investigation will be conducted to find out how the illegal drugs found their way into the facility. “The investigation will focus on suspicions that some BJMP personnel are involved in the smuggling of illegal drugs into the facility,” said Buenacosa.

The amount of illegal drugs seized during the operation is yet to be determined.

Buenacosa said appliances are allowed but limited in the facility. “Appliances are allowed but not too much. There should be limitations since we also want to cut down on electricity consumption,” said Buenacosa.

Buenacosa said that the operation stemmed from last Tuesday’s incident in which suspected drug lord Steve Go was fatally shot by a fellow inmate. “We want to flush out these deadly weapons,” said Buenacosa.

Go was shot in the head four times by Cresencio Heyrana inside the facility. Police said Heyrana was irked after Go made fun of him.

Initial police investigation showed that the firearm was owned by Go and this placed all 55 personnel of the Mandaue City Jail, including its warden, Supt. Jessie Calumpang, under investigation.

They may be relieved from their posts depending on the result of the investigation, according to BJMP information officer Chief Insp. Dennis Alino.

