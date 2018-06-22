PNP gets P1.6-B new equipment

By Aaron B. Recuenco

The Philippine National Police has acquired high-powered guns and patrol vehicles worth P1.6 billion as part of the police modernization program.



PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the new equipment was purchased using part of the P6.4 billion released last year for their expenses and modernization.

Also procured were bulletproof vests for operating cops and rubber boats for the PNP Maritime Group and PNP Special Action Force.

“These will all be distributed in various police units nationwide. These are all helpful to boost its operational, intelligence, and administrative functions,” Albayalde said during the blessing of the new equipment in Camp Crame, Quezon City yesterday.

Albayalde said police stations nationwide will receive 387 4×2 patrol jeeps, 59 marked light transport vehicles, and 6,440 undershirt vest level IIIA.

