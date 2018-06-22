Stop pestering tourists, Duterte orders BI, PNP

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Apart from the Bureau of Immigration, President Duterte has ordered the Philippine National Police to stop pestering tourists in the country or else fire dire consequences.



“I’m ordering now that kayong mga immigration and police should not approach any of the tourist on the guise of question about their stay or valid papers,” the President said during the launching of Vista Mall in Iloilo City.

The President lamented that many Korean and Chinese tourists were “always bugged by Immigration and police.” Koreans and Chinese tourists are considered the top foreign visitors of the country.

“Stop it, ayoko ng ganun,” the President said.

The President, in an earlier speech before land reform beneficiaries in Iloilo City, has warned immigration personnel to stop extorting money from foreigners or else they would be killed or deployed to Jolo.

Duterte told the BI to leave the country’s tourists alone after receiving complaints of alleged extortion of some visitors.

He said only Immigration chief Jaime Morente was authorized to give the order to the bureau personnel.

“There’s a lot of stupid things going on. Do not do that because isang mali lang, hihiritan kita. Either patayin kita or sampulan kita or itapon kita sa Jolo,” he said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat had earlier revealed that Chinese tourists have complained of extortion by some Bureau of Customs personnel.

Puyat reportedly raised the complaint to Customs chief Isidro Lapeña, who in turn promised to look into the matter.

