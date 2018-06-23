President assures equal distribution of gov’t resources

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is not playing favorites in the channeling of government funds for development projects of provinces.



The President has assured there would be equal distribution of government resources for provinces regardless of their political affiliations under his watch.

“If you are just worried about the distribution of the wealth of the nation in the form of budget and what you get.

Ah wala ho kayong problema diyan,” Duterte said during a national assembly of councilors in Iloilo City last Wednesday.

“Ako maligaya ako with anything that improves anywhere in the Philippines. Eh wala na kasi ako sa politika. Mine is just to say that everything is fair,” he said.

Duterte said he has directed his officials to continue the worthy development projects initiated by his predecessors.

Among the projects cited by the President were the construction of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the Panglao Airport in Bohol, and improvements of the Clark Airport in Pampanga.

“I have always instructed and that is my standing instruction all the way until matapos ako, God willing. Ah meron ‘yang national plan and I think it was Arroyo’s time sabi ko pati ‘yung kay Aquino, kopyahin lang ninyo ‘yan and distribute the public works, money equally all throughout,” he said.

He said the Iloilo airport might also need expansion due to the influx of more tourists into the province. “You’re getting a lot of foreigners now. You have outpaced everybody, including Davao,” he said.

Duterte also said he does not interfere with government contracts and would let the National Economic and Development Authority handle such development project proposals.

“Hindi ako nakikialam po. Hindi ka magpunta sa akin na ano…I’ll just refer you to NEDA and say that if it is good for the place, probinsiya mo di hingiin mo,” he said.

He said NEDA usually studies the pros and cons of a project proposal. “And if you deserve it, you get it,” he added.

